By Karen Brooks
Jan 14 West Virginia officials on Tuesday lifted
more of a ban on drinking tap water for customers who had been
affected by a chemical spill that left the state's water supply
nearly unusable for hundreds of thousands since last week.
A total of about 38,000 customers can now use tap water,
with residents of the Southside, Southridge and George
Washington areas near state capital Charleston cleared to drink
or wash with their tap water, West Virginia American Water said
in statements.
Downtown Charleston and nearby Kanawha City were given the
go-ahead on Monday.
Consumers were instructed to flush their systems before
using the water, which had been barred for use except for
toilets since the chemical discharge into the Elk River on
Thursday.
More than 300,000 consumers were affected after as much as
7,500 gallons (28,000 liters) of 4-methylcyclohexane methanol,
or crude MCHM, leaked into the river.
Asked at a news conference if there were enough regulations
to prevent such spills, U.S. House Speaker John Boehner said the
plant had not been inspected since 1991 and there were ample
rules on the books.
"Somebody ought to be held accountable here," he said. "What
we try to do is look at those regulations that we think are
cumbersome, are over the top, and that are costing the economy
jobs. That's where our focus continues to be."
Officials said on Monday that it might be several days
before the entire system, with its hundreds of miles (km) of
pipe, was safe to use.
The crude MCHM chemical, which is used in coal processing,
leaked into the river from a tank at a Freedom Industries site
about a mile (1.6 km) upriver from an American Water treatment
plant, the biggest in the state.
Governor Earl Ray Tomblin declared a state of emergency in
nine counties, including Charleston, shutting down schools and
businesses.
Freedom Industries, which makes specialty chemicals for the
cement, mining and steel industries, has apologized for the
incident.
Water tainted by crude MCHM smells faintly of licorice.
Contact with the water can cause nausea, vomiting, dizziness,
diarrhea, rashes and reddened skin.
A total of 231 people had visited emergency rooms with
symptoms, and 14 had been admitted, officials said.
The fouled water has flowed downstream into the Ohio River,
and utility spokesmen in Kentucky and Ohio said they were
monitoring water quality to be sure consumers were not affected.
The U.S. Chemical Safety Board and the U.S. attorney for the
Southern District of West Virginia are investigating the spill.
West Virginia American Water is a unit of American Water
Works Co Inc.