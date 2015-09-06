Sept 6 Whale watching ships were dispatched on
Sunday to help search for a blue whale entangled in a fishing
line for several days off the southern California coast,
officials said.
The whale, which was first seen by a cruise ship off the
coast of the upscale seaside community of Rancho Palos Verdes,
was last spotted on Friday in the channel between Los Angeles
Harbor and Catalina Island, said Jim Milbury, a spokesman for
the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Rancho Palos Verdes is about 25 miles (40 km) from Catalina
Island.
The Coast Guard will also fly over the area to search for
the whale, Milbury said.
Aerial footage previously broadcast by local television news
outlet KABC showed a thick line trailing dozens of feet off the
whale's tail with what appeared to be a buoy attached to the
end.
Blue whales, the largest animals on Earth, can reach nearly
100 feet (30.3 metres) in length and weigh 190 tonnes. They were
once driven to near extinction by whaling.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by
Clelia Oziel)