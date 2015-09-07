Sept 7 A blue whale that was spotted last week
entangled in fishing wire off the Southern California coast
might have moved hundreds of miles south to Mexico, still towing
a line and a red buoy, officials said on Monday.
The U.S. Coast Guard said a vessel reported seeing a blue
whale tangled in fishing line near the Coronado Islands, off the
coast of Mexico just south of the California border, according
to Jim Milbury, a spokesman for the National Oceanic and
Atmospheric Administration.
"We believe this is the same whale that was entangled off
Palos Verdes," Milbury said. "The description fits."
Last week, a blue whale was seen towing hundreds of feet of
wire with a buoy attached near the coast of the upscale seaside
community of Rancho Palos Verdes, south of Los Angeles.
Whale watching ships were dispatched Sunday to look for the
massive mammal and attempt to free it from the tethers, which
could eventually weaken or kill it, NOAA said.
NOAA officials would be able to respond to the whale if it
moves back into U.S. waters, Milbury said. Mexican rescue teams
have been contacted, he said.
Blue whales, the largest mammals on Earth, can reach nearly
100 feet (30.3 metres) in length and weigh 190 tonnes. They were
once driven to near extinction by whaling.
