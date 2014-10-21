SEATTLE Oct 21 The first calf born in two years
to an endangered killer whale population off the coast of the
Pacific Northwest has been declared missing and presumed dead
just weeks after its birth, experts said on Tuesday.
The mother of the baby orca was seen for three days in a row
swimming in the waters off Washington state without her calf at
her side, a sign it was dead, said Howard Garrett, co-director
of the Washington-based Orca Network.
"For the first two years, a calf is glued to its mother's
side. This calf hasn't been seen with its mother, and that's
conclusive that it died," Garrett said.
The baby was born in early September, the first since 2012,
and was a hopeful sight for whale experts who have seen the
number of orcas in ocean waters off the Pacific Northwest fall
to some of their lowest levels in history.
There are 78 orcas in the region, down from 98 in 1995 and
historic highs in the 19th century of over 200, Garrett said.
The population was declared endangered in 2005.
Experts had given the baby orca between a 50 percent and a
65 percent chance of survival.
The largest members of the dolphin family, orcas are highly
social and intelligent marine mammals that communicate using
whistles and pulsed calls and maintain group cohesion or "pods"
through their lifetime, according to the National Oceanic and
Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
Threats to the population include pollution and overfishing
of their major food source, chinook salmon, near the San Juan
Islands in the Salish Sea.
The whales also have been hurt by vessel noise and military
exercises using sonar, artillery and bombs that can upset their
underwater communications and foraging behavior, according to
the Center for Whale Research.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere, Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis
and Cynthia Osterman)