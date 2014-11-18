By Alex Dobuzinskis
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Nov 18 The owner of a shuttered Los
Angeles-area sushi restaurant has pleaded guilty to allowing
meat from the endangered sei whale to be served at the upscale
establishment, in a case that outraged animal rights activists,
a federal prosecutor said on Tuesday.
Brian Vidor pleaded guilty in federal court in California on
Monday to one count of illegally selling whale meat at his Santa
Monica restaurant, The Hump, according to assistant U.S.
Attorney Dennis Mitchell.
The restaurant, which was located at the Santa Monica
Municipal Airport, closed in 2010 as a result of an undercover
federal investigation. A sister restaurant, Typhoon, remains
open.
The charge against Vidor involved a 2005 sale of sei whale
meat, in a case that demonstrated that consumption of whale
meat, part of food culture in Japan, has on occasion occurred in
the United States in violation of U.S. law.
Prosecutors said in a statement earlier this year that meat
sold as whale to informants posing as customers at the
restaurant was submitted to DNA testing and found to be
endangered sei whale.
The sei whale, which can grow to a length of 15 to 22 yards
(14 to 20 metres), became targeted for commercial whaling after
stocks of the bigger blue and fin whales were depleted,
according to the World Wildlife Fund.
The plea by Vidor comes after two chefs from his restaurant
admitted to charges of conspiracy and sale of whale meat earlier
this year. They are due to be sentenced in January, and could
face more than 10 months in jail under federal sentencing
guidelines.
Vidor, who has pleaded guilty to only one charge, faces a
fine and probation under the terms of his plea agreement. He and
Typhoon Restaurant Inc are expected to be ordered to pay a
combined fine of $27,500, Mitchell said. Sentencing is scheduled
for February.
A Japanese national who provided the whale meat to the
restaurant, mislabelling it as fatty tuna, has previously
pleaded guilty to selling it.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Sandra Maler)