By Ronnie Cohen
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 1 Marine biologists have
begun testing a smartphone application that would allow boaters
and conservationists to identify whales outside San Francisco
Bay so ships can avoid striking the endangered mammals.
Whale Spotter, the app developed by Conserve.IO, will be
used to map the feeding grounds of the enormous creatures, which
large ships too frequently strike as they migrate along the
California coast.
Among the areas of greatest concern for marine biologists
and environmentalists are five California marine sanctuaries,
two that shippers must pass through when they navigate into San
Francisco Bay.
"This app is an opportunity for citizen scientists - people
who love these waters - to contribute to protecting whales in
the sanctuaries, giving us extra eyes on the water," Jackie
Dragon, a Greenpeace campaigner, told Reuters.
Trained observers with an interest in whales will use the
application to report their whale sightings, along with the
animals' behaviors, to a global database. Biologists will use
information from the app to map the whales' locations.
In June, new information about migratory patterns led to the
rerouting of three shipping lanes into the San Francisco Bay,
but scientists say they need more information on the location of
whales along the California coast.
Large vessels struck whales at least 100 times in California
between 1988 and 2012, said Monica DeAngelis, a National Marine
Fisheries Service marine mammal biologist.
She estimates the true number could be 10 times higher given
that whale injuries tend to go unreported. Once struck, the
creatures often sink to the ocean's bottom.
ENDANGERED RIGHT AND BLUE WHALES
Commercial shippers use another, similar app called Whale
Alert along the U.S. Atlantic Coast to try to steer clear of
critically endangered right whales, only 400 of which remain in
the East Coast, said Brad Winney, co-founder of mobile
technology company Conserve.IO, developer of both apps.
Winney expects to ultimately merge the two applications
that would become available to shippers on global seas.
"The vision of Whale Alert and Spotter is to support the
worldwide collection of data to help shippers avoid whale
habitats and avoid striking and killing whales," he said.
In Boston Harbor, the app includes a sonic-sensing system
that listens for the sound of the call of the right whale,
although that capability is not currently envisioned beyond
Boston because of the expense, Winney said.
California biologists are most concerned about protecting
endangered blue whales, the largest animals on the planet. About
2,000 blue whales remain along the West Coast, and biologists
believe ships are striking them as well, DeAngelis said.
The 3,500 or so large vessels that travel through the Golden
Gate must pass through one or two marine sanctuaries, said John
Berge, vice president of Pacific Merchant Shipping Association,
which represents shipping companies.
Biologists are hopeful that boaters who use the app along
the California coast will be better able to prevent collisions
with the animals.
"I don't think it's the ultimate solution, but I think it's
one tool to provide a better picture of where the whales are and
hopefully to develop management strategies to avoid striking,"
Berge said.
A whale spotted in San Francisco Bay last week nearly caused
the postponement of a race for the prized America's Cup.
Five dead blue whales, one a pregnant female, washed ashore
in Southern California in 2007, raising awareness about the
problem, Greenpeace's Dragon said.
"We're hopeful the public will see this as a great
opportunity to help steward these waters and help us protect
whales," she said. "Instead of having one or two eyes on the
Bay, this is a chance to bring many eyes to the water."
(Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Cynthia Johnston and Diane
Craft)