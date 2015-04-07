By Steve Gorman
| April 6
April 6 The only resident group of whales in the
Gulf of Mexico, a population numbering fewer than 50 animals off
the Florida panhandle, has moved one step closer to possible
federal protection under the U.S. Endangered Species Act.
The National Marine Fisheries Service said on Monday there
is sufficient scientific evidence to consider granting protected
status to the Byrde's (pronounced BROO-dus) whales, which
environmentalists say are threatened by ship traffic and energy
exploration in the Gulf.
The Marine Fisheries Service, an agency of the National
Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, made its finding in
response to a petition filed in September by the Natural
Resources Defense Council (NRDC).
The agency is now required to conduct an additional in-depth
review of the whales' status to decide whether safeguards are
actually warranted under the Endangered Species Act. If so, the
agency would undertake further study before it could propose
formally listing the whales as threatened or endangered.
The Byrde's whale, a baleen whale related to blue and
humpback whales, can weigh more than 45 tons and grow to 40 feet
in length. They are known, according to the NRDC, for
"spectacular feeding behaviors, which involve lunging mouth
agape through schools of fish and krill."
In its petition, the NRDC cited several threats to the
diminishing population of whales in the Gulf, including
collisions with ship traffic, pollution from offshore oil
development, and acoustic stress from both sources.
The Marine Fisheries Service agreed the petition presented
substantial scientific evidence that vessel strikes and undersea
noise posed a dire threat to the Gulf whale population, given
its very limited size. The agency said it would review those
issues and other factors during its forthcoming analysis.
The Byrde's whale fills a unique ecological niche as the
Gulf's only resident baleen whale. It is also genetically
isolated from the rest of the species, which is found in
temperate and tropical waters of the Atlantic, Pacific and
Indian oceans.
The best estimates put the whale's Gulf population at just
33, the Marine Fisheries Service said, citing a 2009 oceanic
survey. The NRDC said fewer than 50 ply the waters of the
eastern Gulf.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Edmund
Klamann)