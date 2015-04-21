April 20 U.S. fisheries managers on Monday
proposed lifting protections for most humpback whales around the
globe, including in American waters, based on evidence the
mammals have made a strong comeback since commercial whaling
drove them near extinction.
The humpback whale is currently listed as endangered
throughout its range. But under a plan that opened on Monday for
public comment, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration is proposing to classify most of the world's
humpback populations into 14 groups with varying forms of
protections under federal law.
The stripping of safeguards under the Endangered Species Act
means U.S. ships and commercial fishermen in international
waters would no longer be bound by law to check levels of
underwater noise that could constitute harassment of the whales,
while vessel strikes that kill or injure the humpbacks might not
be closely tracked.
The proposed reclassification would see most humpback whales
that enter U.S. waters in states such as Hawaii and California
removed from the federal endangered and threatened species list
along with eight other populations in countries including Mexico
and Australia, said Donna Wieting, director of NOAA Fisheries'
Office of Protected Resources.
The whales would remain endangered, providing the strictest
of protections, in the Arabian Sea and off the Cape Verde
Islands in northwest Africa. They would be upgraded to
threatened in Central American waters and the western North
Pacific off Japan, according to the proposal.
U.S.-funded projects in other countries must abide by
endangered species protections, as must U.S. commercial
fishermen operating in international waters.
The sweeping changes proposed for humpbacks come as
government scientists estimate their current numbers in the tens
of thousands worldwide, compared with fewer than several
thousand when they were listed as endangered in 1970.
The whales, once prized by hunters for their fat or blubber,
can weigh up to 40 tons and span as many as 60 feet (18 metres)
in length. Humpbacks are best known for periodically jumping out
of the water, or breaching, behavior that has attracted throngs
of people who take to the seas to engage in whale-watching.
Commercial whaling was outlawed in 1966 by the International
Whaling Commission. Humpback deaths in recent decades have
resulted from ship strikes, entanglement in fishing gear,
destruction of their marine habitat and incidental harassment by
whale watchers, according to NOAA.
Earthjustice attorney David Henkin said the environmental
law firm welcomed news that humpback numbers were climbing, but
said those gains came from the protections federal fisheries
managers were now proposing to lift.
He said conservationists were reviewing the proposal to
learn if it was anchored by scientific data and not politically
driven.
(Reporting by Laura Zuckerman in Salmon, Idaho; Editing by
Cynthia Johnston and Peter Cooney)