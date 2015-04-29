April 28 Conservationists on Tuesday called for
new safeguards for gray whales and humpbacks after a record
number of the federally protected mammals got entangled in
fishing gear in coastal waters off California, Oregon and
Washington.
Figures from federal fisheries managers show 30 of the
outsized mammals were reported entangled last year off the U.S.
West coast, the largest number in at least the past 15 years,
conservationists said. At least two whales died.
Twenty of the 30 were in coastal waters between central and
southern California and involved at least a dozen humpbacks
entangled in fishing gear, including lines from crab pots or
traps.
That compares to an average of eight whale entanglements
reported in the state each year, according to the National
Marine Fisheries Service.
Twenty-five whales have been reported caught in line so far
this year in Californian waters, including a killer whale that
washed up dead north of Fort Bragg, in a trend that Earthjustice
and other conservation groups said needed "urgent action" by the
state, federal officials and commercial fishermen.
Activists said the entanglements, often reported by the
throngs who flock to coastal waters to watch whales, could be
reduced by measures including a requirement that old, abandoned
fishing gear be retrieved.
California Fish and Wildlife, which regulates fishing in the
state, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Dan Lawson, biologist with the National Marine Fisheries
Service, said the agency is seeking to "do whatever we need to
do to reduce the amount of entanglements."
Lawson said there are no specific plans, but that
discussions between regulators and the commercial fishing
industry are ongoing.
It is unclear what is causing the number of entangled whales
to climb, but contributing factors may include more extensive
reporting and an overall increase in the number of whales off
the U.S. West Coast, he said.
Rachelle Fisher, administrator of a California task force
made up mostly of commercial fishermen, said the industry has
sought in recent years to lessen the harm to whales by taking
steps such as restricting the amount of gear in the water.
"The industry has shown a willingness to address and
minimize these sorts of issues," she said.
U.S. fisheries managers last week proposed stripping most
humpback whales of protections under the U.S. Endangered Species
Act because most populations no longer are threatened with
extinction.
(Reporting by Laura Zuckerman in Salmon, Idaho; Editing by
Daniel Wallis and Sandra Maler)