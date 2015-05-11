By Alex Dobuzinskis
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 11 Blue whales are vulnerable
to cargo ship strikes because they are so used to being the
largest animal in the ocean that they often fail to avoid the
vessels, a Stanford University biologist has found.
The study published in the latest edition of the journal
Endangered Species Research is based on direct observation in
the waters off Southern California, where a team used GPS
technology and suction cups to track how the giant mammals
respond when a vessel is barreling toward them.
Researchers found that blue whales, instead of diving
sharply, responded to approaching ships by descending gradually
at a rate of just over a foot and a half (0.5 meter) per second,
and did not try swimming to one side, according to Stanford
University.
In most cases, researchers found the whales' movement was
barely fast enough to avoid a ship.
The study, published about two weeks ago, represents an
effort to better understand the behavior of the endangered
behemoths, which according to the World Wildlife Fund number
between 10,000 and 25,000, in hopes of finding ways to avoid
fatal collisions.
Conservation groups have said at least 11 blue whales are
struck annually along the U.S. West Coast.
"It's not part of their evolutionary history to have cargo
ships killing them, so they haven't developed behavioral
responses to this threat," Jeremy Goldbogen, an assistant
professor of biology at Stanford's Hopkins Marine Station and
senior author on the study, said in a statement.
Blue whales have for millions of years thrived on the
benefits of their size. Adults can reach nearly 100 feet (30
meters) in length and weigh 190 tons (172 tonnes), twice as much
as the largest known dinosaur, and with those proportions are
largely free from attacks by predators.
Shipping companies have taken steps to avoid cargo ship
collisions with whales.
They have moved shipping lanes in the waters beyond San
Francisco and further south in the Santa Barbara Channel to
avoid gathering places for whales, said John Berge, a vice
president with the Pacific Merchant Shipping Association.
Outside the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, as a
measure to reduce emissions, ships have long been required to
slow to 12 knots, which has the added benefit of reducing
collisions with whales, he said. A similar slowdown was launched
last year in the Santa Barbara Channel.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)