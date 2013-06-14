By Charles Abbott
WASHINGTON, June 14 The unapproved genetically
modified wheat that was discovered sprouting in Oregon appears
to have been "a single isolated incident," U.S. agricultural
officials said on Friday in their most detailed description yet
of their ongoing investigation.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a statement it
had found no genetically modified seeds in any field it
investigated beyond the original site, and "all information
collected so far shows no indication" any biotech wheat was in
the food chain.
Investigators are interviewing "approximately 200 area
growers," said USDA. It said investigators also interviewed the
seed company that provided the seed.
USDA said it gave skittish trading partners a test method on
Thursday to identify the wheat, developed years ago by Monsanto
Co, which is not approved for cultivation anywhere in
the world.
Importers of U.S. wheat have been clamoring for a test and
U.S. farmers have pressed for an USDA explanation of how it was
proceeding and assurance their crops are free of suspicion. The
new U.S. winter wheat crop is in the early stages of harvest.
"As of today, USDA has neither found nor been informed of
anything that would indicate that this incident amounts to more
than a single isolated incident in a single field on a single
farm," said the statement.
The United States exports about $9 billion in wheat per
year, and two countries canceled orders after the genetically
modified wheat was discovered in Oregon. The investigation
started after the discovery of "a small number of volunteer
wheat plants" on a field in northeast Oregon that was being held
fallow this year.
The unwanted seedlings survived spraying with the widely
used weedkiller glyphosate, often sold under the Monsanto brand
Roundup.
All seed and grain samples collected by investigators, aside
from the initial, 123-acre field, have tested negative for the
genetic modification by Monsanto that gives spring wheat a
resistance to glyphosate, USDA said.
It tested samples of wheat sold to the farm where the
biotech wheat was discovered and to other farmers as well wheat
harvested from the farm, including the 2012 crop.
The Capital Press newspaper in Oregon reported on Wednesday
that USDA took samples from a seed company in Walla Walla,
Washington, and from some of the company's customers.
USDA has repeatedly said there is no public health risk from
the wheat strain. Monsanto stopped work on glyphosate-tolerant
wheat in 2005 in the face of worldwide opposition to biotech
wheat. The last field trial in Oregon was in 2001.
Customers such as Japan, South Korea and Taiwan have shunned
U.S. white wheat, the dominant variety in the Pacific Northwest,
since the announcement May 29 of the discovery. The European
Union said it would test incoming shipments.
To help trading partners make "science-based trade
decisions," USDA said it provided a validated DNA-based method
to identify the Monsanto strain at a rate of one grain out of
200.
Also on Friday, the EU Commission's scientific body published
a validated test for the Monsanto strain.