CHICAGO Feb 23 The CME Group, parent of the
Chicago Board of Trade, said on Tuesday it will being publishing
additional information on grain delivered against CBOT wheat and
oats futures, effective immediately.
For wheat, the exchange said it will publish the level of
vomitoxin, a plant fungus, listed on wheat shipping
certificates, which are receipts for delivery.
The exchange will also specify whether CBOT oats deliveries
were graded as "slightly weathered."
The information will appear in CME's daily "issues and
stops" report on CBOT grain deliveries. The first notice day for
deliveries against CBOT March futures is Monday.
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editng by Steve Orlofsky)