CHICAGO Feb 24 CME Group Inc is likely to confirm quality problems in U.S. wheat supplies with new reports on plant fungus levels in grain delivered against futures contacts, traders and merchandisers said on Wednesday.

The prediction came a day after CME, which owns the Chicago Board of Trade and other markets, said it will begin publishing the levels of the fungus vomitoxin that are listed on receipts for wheat deliveries, starting with the March 2016 contract month.

The first report could come as early as Friday.

"We've got kind of a backlog of wheat with vomitoxin," said Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist for INTL FCStone.

Vomitoxin is the byproduct of a wheat disease called fusarium head blight, or scab. Livestock will not eat grain with high levels of vomitoxin, and U.S. regulators limit the toxin in food.

Some U.S. inventories of soft red winter wheat, which is used to make cookies and crackers, have elevated levels of vomitoxin after rain promoted the growth of the fungus in Midwestern crops the past two years.

Most exporters and millers require wheat with a vomitoxin content of 2 parts per million or less, and CME discounts wheat with higher vomitoxin levels that is delivered against futures. Since 2013, wheat containing 4 parts per million vomitoxin has been ineligible for delivery.

CME customers asked the market operator to release more information on vomitoxin levels "since we've had a crop year with high vomitoxin," said Fred Seamon, CME's senior director of commodity research and product development.

"They want to know when grain is put out on delivery what the quality of that grain is," he said about grain companies.

CME will begin releasing vomitoxin data after reporting heavier-than-expected deliveries against its December wheat contract last year.

The company "needed to do this after many recipients of December deliveries were unclear whether or not they were going to get" 2 or 3 parts per million of vomitoxin, said Terry Reilly, senior commodity analyst for Futures International.

During a futures contract's delivery period, firms holding short positions in CBOT wheat futures can issue intentions to deliver the physical commodity. Traders holding the oldest-date longs must accept delivery.

"In years where you have high levels of vomitoxin, like last year, grain traders are looking for wheat that doesn't have any," said Steve Joehl, director of research and technology for the National Association of Wheat Growers. "They're looking for it a lot."

