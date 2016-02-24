By Tom Polansek
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Feb 24 CME Group Inc is likely
to confirm quality problems in U.S. wheat supplies with new
reports on plant fungus levels in grain delivered against
futures contacts, traders and merchandisers said on Wednesday.
The prediction came a day after CME, which owns the Chicago
Board of Trade and other markets, said it will begin publishing
the levels of the fungus vomitoxin that are listed on receipts
for wheat deliveries, starting with the March 2016 contract
month.
The first report could come as early as Friday.
"We've got kind of a backlog of wheat with vomitoxin," said
Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist for INTL FCStone.
Vomitoxin is the byproduct of a wheat disease called
fusarium head blight, or scab. Livestock will not eat grain with
high levels of vomitoxin, and U.S. regulators limit the toxin in
food.
Some U.S. inventories of soft red winter wheat, which is
used to make cookies and crackers, have elevated levels of
vomitoxin after rain promoted the growth of the fungus in
Midwestern crops the past two years.
Most exporters and millers require wheat with a vomitoxin
content of 2 parts per million or less, and CME discounts wheat
with higher vomitoxin levels that is delivered against futures.
Since 2013, wheat containing 4 parts per million vomitoxin has
been ineligible for delivery.
CME customers asked the market operator to release more
information on vomitoxin levels "since we've had a crop year
with high vomitoxin," said Fred Seamon, CME's senior director of
commodity research and product development.
"They want to know when grain is put out on delivery what
the quality of that grain is," he said about grain companies.
CME will begin releasing vomitoxin data after reporting
heavier-than-expected deliveries against its December wheat
contract last year.
The company "needed to do this after many recipients of
December deliveries were unclear whether or not they were going
to get" 2 or 3 parts per million of vomitoxin, said Terry
Reilly, senior commodity analyst for Futures International.
During a futures contract's delivery period, firms holding
short positions in CBOT wheat futures can issue intentions to
deliver the physical commodity. Traders holding the oldest-date
longs must accept delivery.
"In years where you have high levels of vomitoxin, like last
year, grain traders are looking for wheat that doesn't have
any," said Steve Joehl, director of research and technology for
the National Association of Wheat Growers. "They're looking for
it a lot."
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)