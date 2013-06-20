By Carey Gillam
| June 20
June 20 The U.S. Agriculture Department, probing
how a genetically engineered trait entered an Oregon wheat field
and the extent of the contamination, has tested a dozen wheat
samples and is looking at a national seed storage facility in an
effort to resolve the mystery and calm a troubled market for
U.S. wheat exports, a spokesman said on Thursday.
None of the more than 100 tests of the 12 grain samples have
turned up positive for the experimental genetically engineered
trait that was found contaminating the Oregon wheat field this
spring, said Ed Curlett, a spokesman for the USDA.
"Our ongoing investigation seeks to determine how the
incident with GE wheat in Oregon occurred, and all leads are
being pursued," he said.
Industry players remain on edge as the wheat harvest in the
Pacific Northwest nears, and farmers fear they will have
problems selling their wheat as the mystery of how the
contamination happened and how widespread it is remains
unsolved.
USDA has yet to specify details on the type of wheat under
suspicion after the rogue biotech wheat plants were found in
April in a farm field in Oregon. The farmer who discovered the
plants had been trying to kill them off with Roundup
weed-killer, and when they would not die, he had them tested at
Oregon State University. Those tests, and subsequent government
tests, confirmed the presence of the genetically modified
herbicide-resistant trait for wheat developed by Monsanto Co.
more than a decade ago.
Monsanto had hoped to commercialize its "Roundup Ready"
wheat, but broad market opposition to biotech wheat led the
company to stop field tests in 2005.
"We're in the dark as much as everyone else. We don't know
what they are testing," said Bob Zemetra, an Oregon State wheat
breeder. "They haven't talked to us at all."
The USDA said Thursday it is investigating whether any of
the experimental wheat was shipped to a government seed storage
facility in Colorado. Monsanto officials said earlier this month
that when the company closed its field trials, it told
participants they could ship some seed materials to the Colorado
facility, called the National Center for Genetic Resources
Preservation.
Claire CaJacob, head of Monsanto's wheat project, said it is
routine for Monsanto to store experimental seed both at its own
facilities and at the government location.
The national center is designed to preserve a collection of
genetic resources for U.S. agriculture and includes a small
catalog of genetically altered and patented seed material from
companies like Monsanto, as well as a wider selection of
publicly available materials.
Officials with the center said Thursday they were uncertain
whether or not they had ever received the experimental wheat in
question, and the USDA's Curlett said how much, if any, seed was
sent there, and if it was all accounted for, was one part of the
government's investigation.
As the probe continues, some foreign buyers continue to shy
away from the western white wheat variety grown in Oregon and
other states. This week marked the fourth in a row that Japan's
Ministry of Agriculture avoided the U.S. western white grade in
a regular weekly wheat purchase.
Japan was one of first nations to shun U.S. white wheat
imports after the May 29 USDA announcement of the discovery of
the genetically engineered wheat.
USDA maintains that there is no evidence that any biotech
wheat has entered commercial supplies.