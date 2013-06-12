* Farm group sees "utmost urgency" to resolve the issue
* Focus is on area surrounding Oregon field
WASHINGTON/KANSAS CITY, June 12 An agricultural
dragnet has found no cases of unapproved genetically engineered
wheat outside of a 123-acre field in Oregon after two months of
an ongoing investigation, the U.S. Agriculture Department said
on Wednesday.
The discovery of the wheat, not approved for cultivation
anywhere in the world, shook the global market when it was
announced on May 29. Some U.S. customers in Asia and Europe
halted purchases or said they would test incoming wheat
shipments for biotech grain.
With the U.S. wheat harvest in its early stages, the
Washington State Grain Commission expressed "utmost urgency" for
the USDA to spell out how it will find and isolate any biotech
wheat among the tens of millions of bushels grown in the
Northwest and "ensure our markets are not compromised."
Some $9 billion worth of U.S. wheat, roughly 45 percent of
the crop, is exported annually. Japan excluded U.S. white wheat
from the Pacific Northwest from a tender this week, but said
soft red winter wheat, typically grown in the U.S. Southeast,
was acceptable as a substitute.
Investigators say the unapproved wheat was developed years
ago by biotech leader Monsanto Co to resist applications
of a widely used weed killer. Monsanto shelved the project and
ended field tests in 2005 in the face of worldwide opposition to
genetically altered wheat.
"The investigation continues," a USDA spokesman told Reuters
in an email. "We can confirm that testing associated with the
investigation has so far been negative and that we have no
information that GE (genetically engineered) wheat is in
commerce.
"The focus of the ongoing investigation is the area
surrounding the 123-acre field where the detection of the GE
wheat volunteers has been confirmed."
Other fields on the Oregon farm were tested. The USDA has
also said it was interviewing surrounding landowners.
Bob Zemetra, an Oregon State University wheat breeder and
genetics specialist, said the university used different samples
than the USDA when testing for the contamination. Both series of
tests found positives.
"It was more than one plant. There were contaminants is that
field," Zemetra said.
The USDA went public with the discovery after four weeks of
on-the-ground sleuthing and sophisticated testing to confirm the
wheat was a Monsanto strain. Unwanted seedlings sprouted in the
spring in a wheat field, in northeastern Oregon, which was being
held fallow this year.
When the plants survived a weed killer, the farmer sent
samples to Oregon State University. In early May, the university
alerted the USDA, which dispatched investigators within days.
No "rapid test" kits are available that are validated for
biotech wheat. The USDA said its grain inspection agency "is
working toward making available appropriate and validated
testing techniques to address market needs that may develop."
Monsanto has shared with overseas regulators the test needed
to identify its herbicide-resistant spring wheat.
Robb Fraley, Monsanto's chief technology officer, said last
week that the company was working "night and day" to build up
the testing capabilities. He said the needed testing methods are
complex and sophisticated. Company officials said they provided
the USDA with positive-controlled DNA material and the needed
testing protocols.