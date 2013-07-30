TOKYO, July 30 Japan will resume buying U.S.
western white wheat, the nation's farm minister said on Tuesday,
after halting imports of the grade following the discovery of a
genetically modified strain in an Oregon field earlier this
year.
Yoshimasa Hayashi, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and
Fisheries, told reporters at a weekly media briefing that the
government would include western white in a regular tender for
wheat imports on Thursday.
Industry sources had said Japan could resume buying the
grade as early as this week after adopting stricter measures
designed to detect GM strains of the grain used for
confectionary flour.
Japan, which imports around 800,000 tonnes of western white
annually, joins South Korea and other big buyers in restarting
purchases of the grade.