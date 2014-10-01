NEW YORK A futures broker has agreed to pay a
$1.56 million penalty to settle claims that he manipulated wheat
futures prices with fictitious sales in 2009, according to a
court filing.
Eric Moncada, who worked for trading firms BES Capital LLC
and Serdika LLC in New York, will also be barred from trading
wheat futures products for five years, among other terms of the
settlement filed in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday.
U.S. District Colleen McMahon, who in July ruled that there
was "absolutely no dispute" that Moncada had engaged in
fictitious sales, approved the settlement. [ID: nL2N0PQ2XU]
Moncada neither admitted nor denied wrongdoing in the
settlement.
(Reporting by Bernard Vaughan)