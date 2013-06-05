June 5 Monsanto Co. on Wednesday said broad
testing of commercial seed in Oregon and Washington state showed
no signs of its experimental genetically modified wheat.
The company said testing results of 30,000 samples of 50
varieties, representing 60 percent of white wheat acres in
Oregon and Washington discovered no presence of its "Roundup
Ready" herbicide-tolerant trait.
"This is a critical development," said Monsanto Chief
Technology Officer Rob Fraley.
Fraley said over the past week the company has tested
foundation seed and found no presence of the Roundup Ready
trait.
Fraley said the company is providing a validated testing
method that can be used to precisely identify the trait to the
United States and many other countries.
"No one is more interested in getting to the bottom of this
than we are," he said. "The testing is complex. Sophisticated
methods are required."
Monsanto's Roundup Ready trait was found in wheat growing in
a farm field in Oregon in April and the news has roiled
international wheat markets because it was never approved for
commercial use and Monsanto said it shelved the biotech wheat
seed in 2004.