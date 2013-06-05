By Carey Gillam
June 5 Monsanto Co. said on Wednesday that broad
testing of commercial wheat seeds in Oregon and Washington state
has found no sign of its long-shelved experimental biotech
wheat, and company officials said it was possible the illegal
wheat discovered growing in an Oregon field may have been the
result of sabotage.
Monsanto officials said they have supplied DNA
material and an event-specific test to the U.S. Department of
Agriculture to help screen commercial supplies for any
contamination of the company's genetically modified
herbicide-tolerant wheat known as Roundup Ready. The European
Union, Taiwan, Korea and Japan have also requested and received
the test.
Monsanto said in 2004 it was stopping its biotech wheat
research and said the last field trials ended in 2005. But the
U.S. Department of Agriculture disclosed last week that the
Roundup Ready trait was found in wheat growing on an Oregon
wheat farm in April. The news has roiled international wheat
markets because the wheat was never approved for commercial use.
Discovery of the genetically modified wheat prompted Japan
and South Korea to cancel orders of U.S. wheat, and has supplied
critics with more ammunition to challenge the safety of
genetically modified crops.
The company said its investigation used its "CP4"
event-specific test to examine 30,000 samples of 50 varieties,
representing 60 percent of white wheat acres in Oregon and
Washington. It said it found no presence of its Roundup Ready
herbicide-tolerant trait, which Monsanto refers to as CP4.
"All varieties are clean of this event in wheat. This is a
critical development," said Monsanto Chief Technology Officer
Robb Fraley in a conference call with reporters on Wednesday.
Fraley said many testing methods used by others searching
for the herbicide-tolerant trait were not 100 percent accurate
for testing wheat and that the company is certain that its
event-specific test is valid. In Washington, the U.S.
Agriculture Secretary said the government has had three
laboratories testing the wheat and was confident in its own
results.
He said the company did not know what type of testing was
used to determine that Monsanto's biotech wheat trait was
present in the Oregon field. The company does not even know the
particular wheat variety that was impacted as it awaits
information from the USDA, he said.
"This is the only reliable test," said Fraley. "The testing
is complex. Sophisticated methods are required."
SABOTAGE?
Fraley said testing it has conducted over the last week has
allowed the company to determine that the incident is "a random
isolated occurrence more consistent with the accidental or
purposeful mixing of a small amount of seed during the planting
harvesting or during the fallow cycle in an individual field."
"What is going on? This is an important question," said
Fraley, who emphasized he was not pointing a finger of blame at
the farmer. He said sabotage was a possibility.
"We are not ruling anything out at this point. We know that
the circumstances are highly unusual. We're going to continue to
do the research until we get to the answer," said Fraley
The company has ruled out a number of scenarios to explain
the presence of the GMO wheat, including pollen flow or the
sudden natural growth of genetically modified wheat that the
company said was last field tested in Oregon 12 years ago.
Monsanto said when it shut down its experimental Roundup
Ready wheat program it had all of the research participants
either destroy their supplies or ship them to a USDA seed
storage facility in Colorado.
In a meeting with reporters Wednesday, Agriculture
Secretary Tom Vilsack said he would not draw any conclusions
about the source of the contamination while the agency's
investigation continues.
"I'm not going to speculate about what could or could not
happen," Vilsack said.
Vilsack the key for the United States is to do a thorough
investigation. While Monsanto said many tests could produce
false positives, Vilsack said the USDA has had three
laboratories involved in determining that the wheat in question
did contain the Monsanto CP4 event and it is confident in its
findings.
"We have actually done a multitude of tests," said Vilsack
"We feel pretty confident about this."