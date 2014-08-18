CHICAGO Aug 18 Dave Wiechert of Nashville,
Illinois, does good business most years cleaning seed for
farmers in preparation for planting season. But this year,
Wiechert is doing big business after harvest: cleaning fungus
off wheat so farmers can sell it.
The "head scab" fungus can produce vomitoxin, a chemical
that is poisonous to humans and livestock when consumed at high
levels. This year, soft red winter wheat has been hit badly by
the fungus, which develops when it rains during the crop's key
growing period.
Head scab, which scientists call fusarium head blight, can
hit profits of farmers and grain handlers hard, while raising
costs for bread and cereal makers.
Previous outbreaks cost the U.S. wheat and barley industry
$2.7 billion from 1998 to 2000, then another estimated $4.4
billion in 2011. It is too soon to know the full economic losses
for 2014.
In addition, unsellable wheat has been competing for storage
space with bumper corn and soybean crops about to arrive in the
autumn harvest. Cleaning the wheat reduces vomitoxin levels as
it sifts out damaged grain, but it can cost about $1 per bushel
for farmers. Wheat currently sells at around $5 per bushel.
"This is the worse I've ever seen it," said Wiechert, owner
of Wiechert Seed Inc., which he has operated since 1985. The
business is 50 miles southeast of St. Louis, Missouri, near the
epicenter of a vomitoxin outbreak.
"We're trying to get the vomitoxin down to a sellable level
and trying to get the test weights up," he said.
Head scab shrivels the grain. This reduces test, or average,
weights from the harvest, which also cuts profits. This outbreak
will hit farm incomes that are already down for the first time
in several years, shrinking 27 percent in 2013/14 from a year
earlier, according to data from the U.S. Department of
Agriculture.
Livestock that consume feed made with scabby wheat can get
sick with vomiting and diarrhea. Some will refuse to eat the
feed, reducing the amount of weight they gain.
Diseased wheat can be blended with higher quality product to
reduce the concentration of the chemical to acceptable levels,
but some grain handlers are struggling to find good SRW wheat
near at hand.
Farmers whose wheat carries large amounts of the pink-tinged
damaged crop face deep discounts at elevators, and some grain
will get flat out rejected for purchase.
VOMITOXIN LEVELS RISE
Soft red winter (SRW) wheat is grown in a large eastern
section of the United States, in the south from Louisiana and
Arkansas across to the Carolinas and in the north from Missouri
across the Midwest to Pennsylvania and Maryland.
It accounted for about 19 percent of the U.S. total wheat
crop in 2009 through 2013 and is used typically for cakes,
biscuits and pastry.
Exports, excluding China, through the July 2014 marketing
year totaled about 1.7 million tonnes, down from 2.0 million
tonnes in the previous year, according to data from the U.S.
Wheat Associates.
"It is in a lot of the wheat, areas east of the Mississippi
River would be the most suspect, all along the U.S. Gulf and
through the Eastern Seaboard. There were even high levels coming
out of Pennsylvania," said Max Hawkins, a livestock nutritionist
at Alltech Inc, a feed company based in Lexington, Kentucky.
Vomitoxin levels are coming in well over approved maximums
for both livestock consumption and for products eaten by humans.
A preliminary survey from the U.S. Wheat Associates showed
composite vomitoxin level from more than 500 samples across nine
states was at 2.5 parts per million (ppm) for the 2014 SRW wheat
crop, much higher than 1.4 ppm in 2013 and the five-year average
of 1.3 ppm.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration restricts vomitoxin in
finished products such as flour to 1 ppm. The FDA advises total
diets for chicken and cattle have less than 5 ppm and swine at 1
ppm. Export buyers typically limit levels to 2 ppm.
HARVESTING, STORING UNSELLABLE WHEAT
Farmers with crops hit badly by head scab will get steep
discounts if they want to sell their wheat. Some Midwest grain
elevators have set discounts for vomitoxin levels between 6 ppm
to 10 ppm anywhere from 40 cents to $2 per bushel. Many
locations rejected wheat with levels of 10 ppm and higher.
Farmers are growing more frustrated as the autumn harvest
for corn and soybeans approaches. Normally, they would sell the
wheat, leaving on-farm storage bins empty and available for
freshly cut crops, Wiechert said.
"They're scrambling around trying to find out if they can
put more storage bins (on the farm), or if they can find a place
to store it, because it is really going to cause a problem this
fall," Weichert said.
Dave DeVore, a grain merchant at Siemer Milling with
facilities in central Illinois and western Kentucky, said he
must buy wheat outside of his normal purchase areas due to high
vomitoxin levels.
"We're seeing about 10 ppm and I don't know that we have
seen that before. The elevators are not sure what they're going
to do with that wheat," DeVore said.
While DeVore does not expect to have any issues making high
quality flour for customers, his input costs will certainly
rise.
"You have to pay more simply because of the freight costs.
If we have wheat railed in, we have additional freight costs and
that's the biggest thing, the freight costs," DeVore said.
(Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen)