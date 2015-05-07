WICHITA, Kansas May 6 Crop scouts on the second
day of an annual three-day tour of Kansas projected an average
yield for hard red winter wheat in the southwest portion of the
state at 34.5 bushels per acre, up from 30.8 bushels a year ago
but below a five-year average.
The Wheat Quality Council tour's five-year average for the
area is 36.98 bushels per acre.
Scouts on the tour sampled 305 fields on Wednesday between
Colby and Wichita, Kansas. The tour is scheduled to scout fields
in eastern Kansas and release a final yield forecast for the
state, the top U.S. wheat producer, on Thursday.
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Ken Wills)