By Julie Ingwersen
FARGO, N.D., July 28 Yield potential for spring
wheat grown in the northern U.S. Plains is down this year
compared to last year's record-large crop, and slightly below
the average of recent years, according to results from an annual
crop tour.
Scouts on the Wheat Quality Council's three-day tour of
North Dakota, Minnesota and South Dakota found that timely
moisture and early planting benefited spring wheat in many
areas, while a lack of rain stunted prospects in others.
Last year's record crop benefited from good subsoil
reserves, said Terry Weckerly, a scout on the tour who farms
near Hurdsfield, North Dakota. He added, "This year we went into
spring with no subsoil reserves, and we survived with timely
rains. Some (rains) could have been more timely."
The 2016 U.S. hard red spring wheat crop was projected to
yield 45.7 bushels per acre, down from the tour's 2015 forecast
of 49.9 bushels and the tour's prior five-year average of 45.96
bushels.
"It is a good crop, not a record crop like we had the last
couple years," said Ben Handcock, executive vice president of
the Wheat Quality Council. "You can't expect to get a record
every year. Protein should be good because the crop was stressed
a bit."
Scouts on this year's tour sampled 455 fields overall,
including 407 hard red spring wheat fields, 42 durum wheat
fields and six fields of hard red winter wheat.
Hard red spring wheat is a high-quality grain that is milled
into flour for bread and used for blending with other types of
wheat to improve the quality of flour. North Dakota is by far
the largest U.S. producer of the grain.
For durum wheat, which is used to make pasta, the tour
projected an average yield of 45.4 bushels per acre. The figure
compared with 39.2 bushels per acre in 2015. The five-year
average for durum is 38.3 bushels per acre.
About 70 crop scouts from the milling and baking industries
along with government and university experts were on the tour.
