(Recasts, adds details, quotes, byline)

By Julie Ingwersen

FARGO, N.D., July 28 Yield potential for spring wheat grown in the northern U.S. Plains is down this year compared to last year's record-large crop, and slightly below the average of recent years, according to results from an annual crop tour.

Scouts on the Wheat Quality Council's three-day tour of North Dakota, Minnesota and South Dakota found that timely moisture and early planting benefited spring wheat in many areas, while a lack of rain stunted prospects in others.

Last year's record crop benefited from good subsoil reserves, said Terry Weckerly, a scout on the tour who farms near Hurdsfield, North Dakota. He added, "This year we went into spring with no subsoil reserves, and we survived with timely rains. Some (rains) could have been more timely."

The 2016 U.S. hard red spring wheat crop was projected to yield 45.7 bushels per acre, down from the tour's 2015 forecast of 49.9 bushels and the tour's prior five-year average of 45.96 bushels.

"It is a good crop, not a record crop like we had the last couple years," said Ben Handcock, executive vice president of the Wheat Quality Council. "You can't expect to get a record every year. Protein should be good because the crop was stressed a bit."

Scouts on this year's tour sampled 455 fields overall, including 407 hard red spring wheat fields, 42 durum wheat fields and six fields of hard red winter wheat.

Hard red spring wheat is a high-quality grain that is milled into flour for bread and used for blending with other types of wheat to improve the quality of flour. North Dakota is by far the largest U.S. producer of the grain.

For durum wheat, which is used to make pasta, the tour projected an average yield of 45.4 bushels per acre. The figure compared with 39.2 bushels per acre in 2015. The five-year average for durum is 38.3 bushels per acre.

About 70 crop scouts from the milling and baking industries along with government and university experts were on the tour. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)