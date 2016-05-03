By Karl Plume
| OSBORNE, Kansas
OSBORNE, Kansas May 3 Winter wheat yields in
northern Kansas are likely to be better than average as recent
rains have boosted crop prospects following excessively dry
weather earlier in the year, crop scouts on an annual crop tour
said on Tuesday.
However, the rains, which broke April records in some areas
of the country's top winter wheat state, have also raised the
threat of some yield-sapping diseases such as the stripe rust
that was detected in some fields surveyed by crop scouts.
More than 80 crop scouts are traveling from Manhattan to
Colby, Kansas, on the first day of the Wheat Quality Council's
annual three-day tour. The tour is scheduled to release a final
Kansas wheat yield forecast on Thursday.
"Wheat was clearly drought stressed before the mid-April
rains so stands have been a little thin," said Justin Gilpin,
chief executive of the Kansas Wheat Commission.
Still, yield prospects were better than average, he said.
The route traveling along the northern border of the state
found a high yield of 47 bushels per acre (bpa) and a low of 33
bpa, with the crop's development about 10 days to two weeks
ahead of the normal pace.
Another route transiting through Dickinson, Ottawa, Cloud,
Mitchell, and Osborne counties found an average yield of 52.7
bpa, well above the route's drought- and freeze-damaged finding
of 31.1 bpa last year.
A third route surveying crops in the center of the state
calculated an average yield of 63 bpa based on seven stops,
compared with the route's average of 38.8 bpa a year ago.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday rated 61
percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop in good to excellent
condition as of May 1, up from 59 percent a week earlier and 43
percent at the same point a year ago.
The crop tour findings and improved crop conditions weighed
on wheat futures. K.C. wheat for July delivery was down
18-1/2 cents, or 4 percent, at $4.55-3/4 per bushel in midday
trading, just above their lifetime low of $4.52-3/4 reached on
April 11.
(Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Andrew Hay)