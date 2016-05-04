LEOTI, Kansas May 4 Winter wheat prospects in southwest Kansas are above average as recent rains benefited crops after much drier early-season growing conditions, scouts on an annual crop tour said on Wednesday.

However, yield findings were variable in some southwest areas of the country's top winter wheat state, evidence of drought in February and March, they said.

"We're definitely seeing some benefits from the moisture we've gotten. Right now the wheat crops are sitting in good shape, especially compared with how it's been in the last four to five years," said Justin Gilpin, chief executive of the Kansas Wheat Commission.

More than 80 crop scouts are traveling from Colby to Wichita, Kansas, on the second day of the Wheat Quality Council's annual three-day tour. The tour is scheduled to release a final Kansas wheat yield forecast on Thursday.

Scouts along one route through Logan and Wichita counties calculated an average yield of 48.2 bushels per acres in five fields, up from 34.9 along the same route last year.

Another route that surveyed fields near the state's western border found average yields of about 38.0 bpa, up from the route's average of 31.3 last year.

Disease pressure was light as many farmers have been spraying fields with fungicides following recent rains, which have raised the risk for fungal maladies.

The tour projected an average yield of 47.2 bushels per acre in northern Kansas on Tuesday after surveying 306 fields between Manhattan and Colby. That was well above last year's day one estimate of 34.3 bpa and a five-year average of 41.2.

Industry groups on the tour also projected wheat yield prospects for Nebraska and Colorado.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday rated 61 percent of the U.S. wheat crop in good to excellent condition as of May 1, up from 59 percent a week earlier and 43 percent at the same point a year ago.

(Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Bernard Orr)