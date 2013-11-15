By Kim Palmer
| CLEVELAND
CLEVELAND Nov 15 A custom neon green wheelchair
stolen from a 9-year-old Cleveland boy was returned anonymously
to a police station on Thursday but with serious damage.
The wheelchair with wheels that lit up is owned by Stephen
Gibson, who suffers from cerebral palsy and scoliosis.
On Sunday, Stephen and his family realized thieves had
broken into their garage and taken it along with $200 worth of
holiday groceries from a freezer.
When Stephen and his mother, Barbara Gibson, told their
story to local media a citywide hunt for the wheelchair ensued.
Although the chair was returned, one of the wheels is bent,
the emergency brakes have been removed and the wheels no longer
light up, Gibson said.
Even though the chair was damaged, Gibson says her son is
"ecstatic" to have it back.
Stephen is now using a temporary wheelchair from his school
and local medical equipment supplier Invacare has offered to
replace Gibson's wheelchair with two new ones.
One of the wheelchairs will have light-up wheels and the
other is a sports chair so he can play basketball. The chairs
will be ready for delivery in about two weeks, according to an
Invacare spokeswoman.
Cleveland Police spokeswoman Jennifer Ciaccia said police
will review tapes from cameras positioned outside of the station
to see who returned the chair, noting the person or persons may
not be same one who stole the chair.
