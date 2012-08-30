WRAPUP 2-Trump intervenes in Gulf rift, pointing at Qatar over militant funding
WASHINGTON Aug 30 The White House said on Thursday that it was closely studying a U.N. report that showed Iran has possibly expanded uranium enrichment machines and increased stockpiles of nuclear material.
"We are closely studying the details of the report, but broadly speaking it is not surprising that Iran is continuing to violate its obligations," White House Press Secretary Jay Carney told reporters when asked about the U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency's quarterly report on Iran. "As the report illustrates, we are in a position to closely observe Iran's program," he said.
The report showed Iran has doubled the number of uranium enrichment machines it has in an underground bunker.
Carney said the U.S. has made it clear to Iran that they have a limited window of time to stop its atomic work and diplomatic terms offered by the Western world will not remain open "indefinitely."
DOHA/DUBAI, June 6 Qatar has no plan to shut the Dolphin pipeline that transports natural gas to the United Arab Emirates despite the severing of diplomatic ties between the two Gulf Arab nations, officials in both countries said on Tuesday.