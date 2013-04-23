New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
WASHINGTON, April 23 The FBI is investigating how hackers were able to send out a bogus tweet on the Associated Press's Twitter feed that said President Barack Obama was injured in two explosions at the White House.
FBI spokeswoman Jenny Shearer confirmed an investigation, but she did not provide further details.
The fake tweet temporarily sent markets reeling. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is also looking into the matter.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.