WASHINGTON Omar Gonzalez, the man arrested on Friday after climbing the fence at the White House and making his way into the executive mansion while President Barack Obama was away, was armed with a knife, the U.S. Attorney's Office said on Saturday.

Previously, the U.S. Secret Service had said Gonzalez was unarmed.

Gonzalez was charged with unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds while carrying a "deadly or dangerous weapon," according to an affidavit released by the U.S. attorney's office.

