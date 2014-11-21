A woman demonstrating outside the White House on Thursday night was arrested for carrying a gun, the Secret Service said, shortly after President Barack Obama began a speech unveiling sweeping reforms to the U.S. immigration system.

April Lenhart, 23, of Mount Morris, Michigan, was arrested around 8:30 p.m. local time (0130 GMT), Secret Service spokesman Robert Hoback said in an email.

Obama had started his speech some 30 minutes earlier, during which he imposed the most sweeping immigration reform in a generation.

The executive actions ease the threat of deportation for some 4.7 million undocumented immigrants and set up a clash with Republicans who vow to fight his moves.

Hoback said Lenhart was demonstrating along the north fence of the White House complex when authorities saw a holstered handgun on her hip.

She was charged with possession of an unregistered firearm and ammunition, and carrying a pistol without a license. Hoback said she refused to make statements to authorities.

