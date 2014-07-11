WASHINGTON, July 11 The White House lowered its deficit forecast for 2014 by $66 billion to $583 billion on Friday on the basis of an improving economy.

"The deficit has been cut by more than half as a share of the economy, representing the most rapid sustained deficit reduction since World War Two, and it continues to fall," acting White House budget director Brian Deese said in a statement. (Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Doina Chiacu)