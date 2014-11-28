A Douglas Fir Christmas tree, from Pennsylvania, sits on a horse-drawn wagon while awaiting to travel up the main driveway at the White House in Washington November 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON U.S. first lady Michelle Obama received the annual Christmas tree delivery at the White House on Friday, heralding the start of the holiday season.

Two horses pulled the nearly 20-foot (six-metre) fir tree to the front door of the White House late Friday morning as a small military band played the traditional carol "O Christmas Tree."

The first lady, along with daughters Malia and Sasha, each walking one of the family's Portuguese Water Dogs, Bo and Sunny, accepted the tree, which was grown by Chris Botek on Crystal Spring Tree Farm in Lehighton, Pennsylvania.

Botek won the National Christmas Tree contest sponsored by the National Christmas Tree Association. His parents, Francis and Margaret, have also won the contest. An association member and contest winner has presented the White House with a Christmas tree each year since 1966. The Botek family was at the White House on Friday.

The White House Christmas tree will be on display in the Blue Room throughout the holiday season.

