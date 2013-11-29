WASHINGTON Nov 29 First lady Michelle Obama and
her two daughters welcomed the official White House Christmas
tree on Friday - an 18.5-foot Douglas Fir donated by a
Pennsylvania farmer.
The tree, which arrived on White House grounds by
horse-drawn carriage, will be decorated and displayed in the
Blue Room of the executive mansion.
"We are honored to have it. This is the best part of the
holiday season, when our tree comes," the first lady said in a
video posted on the White House website. The family was
accompanied by their two Portuguese water dogs - Bo and Sunny.
Obama told Ladies' Home Journal they planned to dedicate
this year's tree to military families.
"This year, we're going to decorate it with photos of
military homecomings," she was quoted as saying. "We're also
asking military families to share their traditions, and those
will be reflected in the ornaments as well."
The tree was donated by Chris Botek, a second generation
Christmas Tree Farmer from Lehighton, Pennsylvania.
