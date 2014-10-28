(Adds comments from second administration official)
By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON Oct 28 Suspicious cyber activity has
been detected on the computer network used by the White House
and measures have been taken to address it, a White House
official disclosed on Tuesday.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, would not
say who might have been responsible for the activity on what was
described as an unclassified computer network used by employees
of the Executive Office of the President.
"In the course of assessing recent threats we identified
activity of concern on the unclassified EOP network. Any such
activity is something that we take very seriously. In this case
we took immediate measures to evaluate and mitigate the
activity," the official said.
It was unclear when the activity took place. The official
said the technical measures to address the activity had led to
limited access to some EOP network services. Some of the issues
have been resolved, but the work continues.
"Our actions are ongoing and some of our actions have
resulted in temporary outages and loss of connectivity for some
EOP users," the official said.
A second administration official said there were no
indications at this time that classified networks had been
affected.
The White House, like many government entities in
Washington, frequently faces cyber threats.
(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler and Peter
Cooney)