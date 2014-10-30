By Mark Hosenball
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 30 An attack by hackers on a
White House computer network earlier this month was considered
so sensitive that only a small group of senior Congressional
leaders were initially notified about it, U.S. officials said on
Thursday.
The officials said the Democratic and Republican leaders of
the Senate and the House of Representatives and the heads of the
Senate and House Intelligence Committees, collectively known as
the "Gang of Eight", were told last week of the cyber attack,
which had occurred several days earlier.
Security experts said this limited group would normally be
informed about ultra-secret intelligence operations and
notifying them of a computer breach in this way was unusual.
Bernadette Meehan, a spokeswoman for the National Security
Council, told Reuters: "Consistent with sensitive intelligence
matters, the Director of the FBI notified congressional
leadership and the chairs and ranking members of the
intelligence committees."
On Tuesday a White house official, speaking on condition of
anonymity, confirmed there had been a cyber attack on what was
described as an unclassified computer network used by employees
of the Executive Office of the President. The official would not
say who might have been responsible.
