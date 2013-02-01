UPDATE 1-Greek economy expands in first quarter, consumption and investments help
* GDP expands 0.4 pct in Q1, flash -0.1 estimate revised up * Data shows investment, consumption main drivers (Adds economist comment, details) By George Georgiopoulos ATHENS, June 2 Greece's economy expanded in the first three months of 2017, its statistics service said on Friday, upwardly revising a previous flash estimate in May that showed a 0.1 percent quarterly contraction. Data showed the economy grew by 0.4 percent in January-to-March compared to the fin