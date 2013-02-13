UPDATE 9-Trump abandons global climate pact; allies voice dismay
* Trump: Other nations won't be "laughing at us any more" (Adds negative reaction from Apple, Disney CEOs)
WASHINGTON Feb 13 The White House is asking lawmakers to create a $2 billion Energy Security Trust from federal oil and gas revenue to promote renewable energy, an official memo released on Wednesday said.
"This $2 billion investment will support research into a range of cost-effective technologies - like advanced vehicles that run on electricity, homegrown biofuels, and domestically produced natural gas - will be funded by revenue generated from federal oil and gas development," according to a White House memo explaining the initiative. (Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Vicki Allen)
* Trump: Other nations won't be "laughing at us any more" (Adds negative reaction from Apple, Disney CEOs)
HAVANA, June 1 Communist-run Cuba, which once frowned upon the Beatles as a decadent Western influence, on Thursday held an open-air covers concert in a Havana park to celebrating 50 years since the release of the band's landmark album "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band."