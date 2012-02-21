(Refiled to fix typo in headline)
WASHINGTON Feb 21 Rising U.S. gas prices have
been fueled by a number of factors in world markets, including
unrest and rapid growth in emerging markets, the White House
said on Tuesday.
White House spokesman Jay Carney said recent increases in
gasoline prices were "clearly the effect of a variety of
factors
on the global price of oil," including unrest in some parts of
the world and economic growth in countries including India and
China.
"The fact that this is happening only underscores the need
... to have a comprehensive energy policy," Carney told
reporters.
U.S. gasoline prices jumped in January, leading overall
consumer prices higher and offering a reminder of the risks
energy costs pose to the economic recovery.
After rising throughout January, the national price for
regular unleaded gasoline in the United States rose to $3.58 a
gallon in the week through last Monday, according to the Energy
Information Administration. It had started the year around
$3.32
a gallon.
