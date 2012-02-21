(Refiled to fix typo in headline)

WASHINGTON Feb 21 Rising U.S. gas prices have been fueled by a number of factors in world markets, including unrest and rapid growth in emerging markets, the White House said on Tuesday.

White House spokesman Jay Carney said recent increases in gasoline prices were "clearly the effect of a variety of factors on the global price of oil," including unrest in some parts of the world and economic growth in countries including India and China.

"The fact that this is happening only underscores the need ... to have a comprehensive energy policy," Carney told reporters.

U.S. gasoline prices jumped in January, leading overall consumer prices higher and offering a reminder of the risks energy costs pose to the economic recovery.

After rising throughout January, the national price for regular unleaded gasoline in the United States rose to $3.58 a gallon in the week through last Monday, according to the Energy Information Administration. It had started the year around $3.32 a gallon. (Reporting By Laura Macinnis; Editing by Sandra Maler)