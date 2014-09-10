WASHINGTON, Sept 10 The White House Visitor
Center will reopen on Saturday after a $12.6 million, two-year
makeover, the National Park Service said on Wednesday.
First lady Michelle Obama and Interior Secretary Sally
Jewell took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the center near
the White House, the agency said in a statement.
The new center has nearly 16,000 square feet (1,440 square
metres) of remodeled space. It will include an exhibit area, a
retail shop and visitor information sites, tactile exhibits for
the visually impaired and more than 90 White House artifacts.
Improvements also include interactive exhibits, a
large-scale model of the White House and a new permanent museum
gallery.
The National Park Service and the nonprofit White House
Historical Association partnered on the renovation, with the
association providing $7.5 million.
Washington philanthropist David Rubenstein has pledged
another $5 million for upkeep of the center.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson)