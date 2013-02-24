By Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON Feb 23 The White House has moved to
make the results of federally funded research available to the
public for free within a year, bowing to public pressure for
unfettered access to scholarly articles and other materials
produced at taxpayers' expense.
"Americans should have easy access to the results of
research they help support," John Holdren, the director of the
White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, wrote on
the White House website.
An online petition on the White House website demanding free
access over the Internet to scientific journal articles arising
from taxpayer-funded research drew 65,704 signatures.
The directive comes amid a changing landscape for publishing
and the availability of information due to the Internet.
Scientists have long published the results of their work in
scholarly journals, and many such publications have warned that
open access would destroy them and the function they provide the
scientific community.
The White House move also came some six weeks after the
suicide of Internet openness activist Aaron Swartz, who was
renowned for making a trove of information freely available to
the public.
Swartz ran into trouble in 2011 when he was indicted by a
federal grand jury on charges related to allegedly stealing
millions of academic articles and journals from a digital
archive at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
The activist, who pleaded not guilty to all counts, faced a
lengthy prison sentence and a hefty fine if convicted in a trial
that was set for later this year.
Swartz's family and supporters blamed prosecutors for
overreaching in his case, and his suicide drew attention to
questions about the 1984 U.S. computer fraud law, much of which
was written before the Internet.
Holdren said the decision to provide greater access took the
concerns of scientific journals into account.
"We wanted to strike the balance between the extraordinary
public benefit of increasing public access to the results of
federally-funded scientific research and the need to ensure that
the valuable contributions that the scientific publishing
industry provides are not lost," he said.
Federal agencies are permitted a 12-month embargo time
before offering access and can petition for a longer lag.
The openness directive applies to those agencies with more
than $100 million in research and development expenditures.
Agencies must develop plans to open data to the public within
six months, and those plans will be vetted by the White House.
An industry group said the White House approach is a
"reasonable, balanced" solution because it recognizes the value
of publishers.
"The OSTP takes a fair path that would enhance access for
the public, acknowledge differences among agencies and
scientific disciplines and recognize the critical role
publishers play in vetting, producing, establishing and
preserving the integrity of scientific works," Tom Allen, chief
executive of the Association of American Publishers, said in a
statement.
But critics of the new policy said its value to the public
and to scientists is undercut by the 12-month embargo.
"We are working on the cutting edge of the science. I want
to read a new paper NOW, not in 1 year," Vittorio Saggiomo, a
chemist at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, wrote
in an online chat about the announcement.
(Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Paul Simao)