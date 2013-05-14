WASHINGTON May 14 The White House, under
pressure over reports that the Department of Justice tracked
Associated Press phone records, said on Tuesday that U.S.
President Barack Obama strongly supports the freedom of the
press.
"The president believes that the press as a rule needs to
have an unfettered ability to pursue investigative journalism,"
White House spokesman Jay Carney told a news briefing.
However, Carney said the White House could not comment on
the specific investigation that provoked the reported seizure of
journalists' phone records.
(Reporting By Laura MacInnis; Editing by Sandra Maler)