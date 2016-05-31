The White House is seen from the South Lawn in Washington October 17, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing/File Photo

U.S. President Barack Obama (C) greets people as he returns to the White House after the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, U.S., May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

U.S. Secret Service Counter-assault Team member is seen through a window of the press briefing room, standing on alert during a lock down the White House in Washington, U.S., May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON A brief, partial lockdown at the White House was lifted on Monday after a metal object tossed over the fence was tested and determined not to be dangerous, the U.S. Secret Service said.

President Barack Obama was at the White House during the incident.

An individual threw the object over the north fence of the complex, Secret Service spokesman Shawn Holtzclaw said in an emailed statement.

That person was apprehended without incident, he said.

"All protective sweeps of the metal object were met with negative results. The White House has returned to normal operations," Holtzclaw said.

The north side of the White House was placed on a security lockdown for a couple of hours after the incident, which took place on the U.S. Memorial Day holiday.

Reporters were not allowed to leave the White House compound through its northwest gate and flashing lights from emergency responders could be seen nearby.

Obama had visited Arlington National Cemetery earlier in the day as part of the annual commemoration for armed services members.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Sandra Maler)