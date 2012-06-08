WASHINGTON, June 8 President Barack Obama will urge Congress on Friday to pass "bipartisan, paid-for ideas" to spur hiring in a statement on the economy at 10.15 am (1415 GMT), the White House said.

The remarks, following recent data that has fanned concern over the strength of the U.S. economic recovery amid a festering euro zone debt crisis, will also address the situation in Europe, the White House said.