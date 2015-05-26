WASHINGTON May 26 The Obama administration has
no backup plan if the U.S. Congress fails to act on legislation
that would extend certain provisions of the USA Patriot Act, a
White House spokesman said on Tuesday.
"I'm not aware of any sort of plan B that exists or that is
currently being contemplated," White House spokesman Josh
Earnest told reporters. "It would certainly put at grave risk
these programs and could risk a lapse in some of these important
national security capabilities."
Legislation to extend provisions for two months have stalled
in the Senate, leaving the fate of the country's domestic
surveillance program uncertain before its June 1 expiration.
Republican U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said
the chamber will return to Washington on May 31 to consider ways
to prevent the expiration.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Doina Chiacu; Additional
reporting by Patricia Zengerle)