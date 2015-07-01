(Adds quote from first lady, details on still-banned equipment)
WASHINGTON, July 1 The White House lifted a
40-year-old ban on taking photos during public tours of the
executive mansion on Wednesday and invited visitors to share
their shots on Twitter using #WhiteHouseTour.
First lady Michelle Obama announced the change in a video
on Instagram.
"If you've been on a White House tour, you may have seen
this sign," she said, holding up a sign reading "No Photos or
Social Media allowed." "Well, not any more," Obama said as she
tore up the sign, laughing.
The White House did not give a reason for the policy change
but said some cameras and accessories such as so-called selfie
sticks would still be prohibited.
Video cameras, cameras with detachable lenses, tablets,
tripods, monopods will also remain banned. Phone cameras and
compact still cameras with a lens no longer than 3 inches (7.6
cm) will be allowed, the White House said.
A relaxation of the camera rule coincided with a new
security measure surrounding the executive mansion on Wednesday:
a spiked top fence to thwart would-be intruders.
Sharp metal points will be bolted on top of the black iron
fence as a temporary measure until authorities put up a more
permanent structure next year. The changes were sparked by
security breaches at the White House, including a September
intrusion when a man scaled the fence and ran into the mansion.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey)