WASHINGTON Nov 21 The White House said on Monday credit rating agencies worried by the failure of a congressional super committee to agree on how to lower the U.S. deficit know $1.2 trillion in cuts are coming, one way or the other.

"The Budget Control Act made law a level of further deficit reduction that either the committee would achieve, or would happen through the sequester. That has not changed," White House press secretary Jay Carney told reporters.

Republicans and Democratics on a 12-member congressional "super commitee" are set to announce later on Monday they have failed to agree a deal to curb the U.S. deficit, triggering automatic cuts, or sequesters, of $1.2 trillion over 10 yearsstarting in January 2013.

