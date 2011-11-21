WASHINGTON Nov 21 The White House said on
Monday credit rating agencies worried by the failure of a
congressional super committee to agree on how to lower the U.S.
deficit know $1.2 trillion in cuts are coming, one way or the
other.
"The Budget Control Act made law a level of further deficit
reduction that either the committee would achieve, or would
happen through the sequester. That has not changed," White
House press secretary Jay Carney told reporters.
Republicans and Democratics on a 12-member congressional
"super commitee" are set to announce later on Monday they have
failed to agree a deal to curb the U.S. deficit, triggering
automatic cuts, or sequesters, of $1.2 trillion over 10 yearsstarting in January 2013.
