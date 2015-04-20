WASHINGTON A California man was to face charges of unlawful entry on Monday following his arrest Sunday night when he climbed the White House, the Secret Service said.

Jerome R. Hunt, 54, of Hayward, California, was quickly arrested by uniformed officers after going over the fence on the south side of the White House at about 10:25 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Secret Service spokesman Brian Leary said.

Security at the White House has been a concern after a series of incidents. Last September an intruder with a knife scaled the fence and ran into the residence before being stopped and in January a man crashed his drone on the White House grounds.

(Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dan Grebler)