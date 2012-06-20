By Lauren French
WASHINGTON, June 20 The White House announced
new measures Wednesday to help increase the number of women in
the science, math and technology fields as part of a celebration
for the 40-year anniversary of a law prohibiting discrimination
in education based on gender.
The new guidelines are reinforcements to the law, known as
Title IX.
They include the Department of Education broadening data
collection in public schools for more accurate analysis of the
gender and minority gaps in enrollment, graduation rates and in
science classes.
New guidelines will also be issued to grant-receiving
universities and colleges to help institutions comply with Title
IX rules in the science, technology, engineering and math
fields.
Obama adviser Cecilia Muñoz, director of the White House
Domestic Policy Council, said more work was needed to ensure
equal access in academics.
"This is an extraordinary milestone to celebrate, but it
can't just be about celebration," Muñoz told a group of
activists and athletes. "It must be about looking ahead."
In 1972, when Title IX was passed, 43 percent of students
enrolling in degree-granting institutions were women, compared
to 57 percent of new students in 2010.
