By Caren Bohan
WASHINGTON Feb 9 President Barack Obama
will forecast a U.S. unemployment rate averaging 8.9 percent in
2012 in his annual budget on Monday - but before the document
was even released a top aide called the projection "stale" and
said it should be be lower.
"We would certainly lower our forecast of the unemployment
rate from the figures that will appear in Monday's budget if we
were to do another forecast today," top White House economist
Alan Krueger said in an e-mail.
"The forecast of the unemployment rate that will accompany
the budget should be considered stale and out of date," wrote
Krueger, who is chairman of the White House Council of Economic
Advisers.
In mid-November, when the economic forecasts were compiled,
the nation's latest reported unemployment rate was 9 percent.
Last month, the jobless rate dropped to a three-year low of 8.3
percent as employers added 243,000 new jobs.
Because of that, Obama's aides said their previous forecasts
are already out of date.
Under pressure to reduce unemployment in an election year,
Obama has welcomed a series of monthly reports showing
unexpected declines in the unemployment rate.
The unemployment estimates that his administration will
release next week underpin the White House forecasts on budget
deficits and the national debt. In addition to projecting an
average unemployment rate in 2012 of 8.9 percent, the official
forecasts estimated the rate would average 8.6 percent in 2013.
But the economic assumptions, including the jobless rate and
gross domestic product, were calculated many weeks before the
budget is actually unveiled so they do not reflect the recent
favorable data.
It appears the administration may leave people guessing
about its more updated unemployment forecast.
However, the White House will seek to make the case that if
its policies were adopted -- including the extension of a
payroll tax cut for workers and new investment in infrastructure
-- the country would see healthy job growth.
An administration official said that a report on the economy
expected later this month would project payroll employment
growth of 2 million in 2012 if Congress passed Obama's economic
agenda.
Republicans vying to challenge Obama in the Nov. 6 election,
including frontrunner Mitt Romney, have repeatedly criticized
the Democratic president's handling of the economy and made the
problem of high unemployment a central theme of the campaign.
Each year since he took office in 2009, Obama has continued
the ritual of making public his economic forecasts. But he
suffered a political backlash for a forecast his top economists
issued in early 2009.
Obama's aides said then that if Congress were to pass his
$800 billion economic stimulus package, it would prevent the
U.S. unemployment rate from surging above 8 percent.
The Democratic-led Congress quickly approved the stimulus
package but the jobless rate ultimately climbed above 10 percent
before eventually declining to its current rate of 8.3 percent.