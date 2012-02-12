(Adds Bennett on legalizing drugs paragraph 7, removes
redundancy paragraph 4)
By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES Feb 12 Music producer Clive
Davis's pre-Grammy party is typically one of the most fun-filled
highlights of the week leading to the music industry's top
awards, but this year's event quickly turned into a tribute for
Whitney Houston, who died earlier in the day.
On the red carpet outside Saturday night's event, the
recording industry's biggest stars were stunned by news that
Houston, among the biggest female recording stars of all time,
died that afternoon in the same hotel, the Beverly Hilton.
Inside the gala dinner, the mood among stars ranging from
Sean Combs to Tony Bennett was initially somber, but in opening
remarks Davis, who had first discovered Houston and became a
mentor to the singer, said it was time to celebrate her life.
"Simply put, Whitney would have wanted the music to go on
and her family asked that we carry on," Davis said to the
audience.
But performances and touching tributes from artists such as
rapper Combs, veteran British rock band The Kinks, rising star
Wiz Khalifa and R&B singer Alicia Keys turned the mood more
joyful. And guests were encouraged to remember Houston for her
musical legacy.
"Whitney Houston, simply put, had the greatest voice in the
world. She was a gift of God. Hearing her sing was like
listening to magic. If it wasn't for Clive Davis, the world may
not have known about this miracle voice," Combs told those in
attendance.
Veteran crooner Bennett kicked off the evening with a
subdued performance of "How Do You Keep The Music Playing," and
gave a speech that recalled the tragic deaths of Michael Jackson
and Amy Winehouse who, like Houston, had suffered from drug
abuse during their lives. He used the opportunity to advocate
for the legalization of some drugs, saying it would give users
greater medical supervision.
The Kinks came together to sing a collection of their hits
including "Waterloo Sunset" with Jackson Brown and "The Days"
with Elvis Costello, before livening up the party with their
famous 1964 single "You Really Got Me."
Sir Richard Branson was awarded the Grammy organizers'
President's Merit Award for his contributions to the music
industry as the founder of the Virgin Music record label. The
Grammy awards will be held on Sunday night.
"While I'm honored to receive this award tonight, it's
obviously about the celebration of an incredible singer and the
loss of a friend, daughter, sister and mother," said Branson
referring to Houston.
Keys sang a medley of her hits including "Somewhere in a
City Like Mine" and "Empire State of Mind," and said she
wouldn't be a singer without Houston's influence, while newcomer
British pop star Jessie J dedicated an emotional performance of
"We Are Who We Are" to the late singer.
Rounding out the night was a tribute to iconic soul singer
Diana Ross, who gave a rousing rendition of her hit song "Ain't
No Mountain High Enough" with Jamie Foxx.
(Editing by Bob Tourtellotte and Sandra Maler)