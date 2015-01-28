WASHINGTON Jan 27 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission on Tuesday warned hotels and other
entities against blocking personal Wi-Fi access, or hot spots,
saying it was illegal and could incur heavy fines.
"The Enforcement Bureau has seen a disturbing trend in
which hotels and other commercial establishments block wireless
consumers from using their own personal Wi-Fi hot spots on the
commercial establishment's premises," the agency said in a
statement on its website. here
It said an investigation at a resort hotel and convention
center in 2014 had found Marriott International Inc had
blocked consumer access to hot spots, and it warned that such
activities could lead to heavy fines.
It said it was "aggressively investigating and acting
against such unlawful intentional interference," and advised
consumers who suspected such activities to file a complaint with
the FCC.
The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the story,
said Marriott had agreed to settle the case by paying a $600,000
civil penalty for the action at its Gaylord Opryland Hotel &
Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
The paper said the Marriott had petitioned the FCC to change
its policy.
"The Communications Act prohibits anyone from willfully or
maliciously interfering with authorized radio communications,
including Wi-Fi. Marriott's request seeking the FCC's blessing
to block guests' use of non-Marriott networks is contrary to
this basic principle," it quoted FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler as
saying.
The Journal said a Marriott spokesman had referred to a
statement it made earlier this month that it would not block
guests from using personal Wi-Fi devices.
